14 Hands
Red Blend
750 ml
Washington. Aromas of cherry, red currant, and tea. Flavors of berries, plum, and refined tannins. 13% ABV
Washington. Aromas of cherry, red currant, and tea. Flavors of berries, plum, and refined tannins. 13% ABV
Medium straw color; demonstrative oak, with ripe fruit in the nose; medium bodied, firm on the palate; core fruit finish.
Washington. Rich flavors and aromas of blackberry, plum, cherry, and mocha complemented by soft tannins. 13% ABV
A limited production from 14 Hands Winery; The Kentucky Red offers ripe plum and black fruit aromas; full flavored and well structured on the palate; deep and quite intense in the finish
Dark stone fruit flavors are complemented by a hint of cocoa and aromas of blueberries and blackcurrants. 13.5% ABV
88 points and awarded "Best Value" by Wine Spectator in 2017, 14 Hands Hot to Trot is a delicious deal. A polished red wine that tastes like rich red fruits and berries, you'll wish you had enough glasses for 14 hands.