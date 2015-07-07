101 Cider House
Electric Pineapple Sour Cider
22 oz
This cider is naturally infused with hundreds of pounds of fresh pineapples, cut by hand here in our cider house. We then add a hefty dose of locally sourced mint.
This cider is naturally infused with hundreds of pounds of fresh pineapples, cut by hand here in our cider house. We then add a hefty dose of locally sourced mint.
Our IPC is a blend of American cider apples, and fresh whole leaf West coast hops. Tart, fragrant, naturally sparkling, and explosive with citrus notes.
We crafted this cider with indigenous California cactus pears. Complementing the rich fruity character is a spicy herbal blast, the result of an infusion of hundreds of pounds of local Thai basil.
The world's first "black cider", a 101 Cider House original. To put it simply, this drinks like a creamy black lemonade with lavender. Bursting with lemon punch and farmhouse funk.