10 Barrel Brewing
Crush Cucumber Sour Ale
6 Cans 12 oz
This award winning beer is light, crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime. 5.0% ABV
This award winning beer is light, crisp and refreshing. Made for you to crush anywhere, anytime. 5.0% ABV
Oregon. Fruity and citrusy hop aromas, with hints of pine resin. Medium-bodied IPA for everyday drinkers. 6.5% ABV
Meet Joe, formerly SAM, named after the hops Simcoe, Amarillo, and Mosaic. Joe pack a full on hop punch in the face. 6.9% ABV
Piña is a light easy drinking Summer Ale made with pineapple and passion fruit. 4.8%
Made by the brewers for employees to be able to enjoy a light beer during the day whilst still being productive. 5% ABV.
Raspberry Crush is a kettle sour beer that is purposely design to support the tartness and sweetness of the raspberries. It's tart like the fruit but also crisp and refreshing. Pour it into your favorite glass and take note of its pink-reddish hue that is crowned with a white rocky head.
After barrel-aging this Imperial Pumpkin Ale in a Jamaican Rum Barrel for a full year, it turned out so good that we decided to continue the aging an additional year in the bottle.
Sinister Black Ale is made using special German black deshusked black malt that is free of astrigency, giving the beer a rich black color. There are very subtle hints of chocolate and a smooth finish.
Amercian NW style IPA showcasing tons of hops balanced by clean and smooth malts. Flavors are citrus and piney hops.