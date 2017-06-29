Previous Posts
The Ice Cream Cocktails You Need in Your Life
Ice cream? Scoop me more. Liquor? Pour me another. So what’s even better than eating these two things on their own? Eating them together, and by together, I don’t mean pairing the two [...]
July Fourth: Beer’s Holiday
Because nothing says, “Let’s celebrate America!” quite like a cold beer. Whether your go-to is an IPA, a lager, a pale ale, etc., one thing’s for sure: Americans love [...]
4 Fourth of July Must-Tries This Year
It’s not all beer and bbq’s this Fourth of July. Raise a glass, this Fourth of July holiday, your drinks are getting in on the festivities too. #1: Booze-Infused Strawberry Bites [...]
16 Things To Do in Los Angeles
Whether you’re a local or just visiting, the city of Los Angeles boasts endless amounts of activities to do — on any given day. So much so that there have been countless articles and [...]
Best Desserts To Make With Rosé
For those of you rosé lovers, you already know this to be true: rosé is appropriate any day of the week. And with summer in full swing, the sweetness of this pink wine makes it the perfect [...]
90+ Point Wines Under $20
Calling all wine lovers – this one’s for you. A good glass of wine is already something to boast about, but a great one for under $20? Unbelievable. To make it easier, here’s [...]
A Glass a Day Keeps The Doctor Away
Wine lovers — get ready to raise a glass. Although old news, red wine has been known to provide various health benefits, such as for heart health, cholesterol control, and in more recent [...]
Rosé All Day – The Best Rosés for Your Best Summer Yet
With summer in full-swing, it’s officially time to start planning those weekend get-togethers; and what exemplifies the spirit of summer more than a good rosé (or two)? This season get ahead of [...]
How to Get Red Wine Stains Out
The stars have aligned and your friends all have the same night off. You’re not one to pass up this rare occasion, so you bring out the red wine that you’ve been saving for awhile. [...]
Why Drinking While Working Makes You More Productive
So you’ve tried all the proven productivity hacks: You’ve used a Pomodoro timer to keep yourself on task, taken breaks, and meditated for all you’re worth. You’ve [...]
