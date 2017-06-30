Wolf Pup
Wolf Pup

Session IPA | 6 cans | Starts at $12.99
Hoppy and refreshing, Wolf Pup is our riff on a Session IPA. Highly drinkable with a wildly aromatic citrus character.
Brand/companygolden road brewing
Regioncalifornia
Size6 cans
Type/varietalbeer

