Widmer Hefeweizen – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

22 oz From $ 6.95 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Pours cloudy with a light amber-gold hue. Hints up front of apricots and lemon with just a kiss of hops in the finish.