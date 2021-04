The Dude's Juicebox Peach Berliner Weisse – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

4 Cans From $ 14.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

This Berliner Weisse Style brew is a little sweet, a little sour, and a whole lot of refreshing. with big flavor and a low alcohol content, It's the perfect Dude to soak in that summer Socal sun with.