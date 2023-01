Southern Tier Brewing – 3 Citrus Peel Off

4 Bottles 12 oz From $ 17.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

An Imperial Wheat Ale brewed with blood orange juice, tangerine and grapefruit peels. It features an 8.5% ABV, a grain bill consisting of 35% wheat, and a walloping amount of citrus.