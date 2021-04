Leinenkugel's – Sunset Wheat

6 Bottles 12 oz From $ 14.26 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

90 PTS. BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Hands down, one of the best in its category. Pours a cloudy orange-gold. Pleasing citrus aromas. One whiff and you're already in the hammock! Oh-so very drinkable!