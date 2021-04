Konig Ludwig Weiss – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

Pours to a cloudy yellow white color with a thick, creamy and towering head and a spicy vanilla nose. The palate is tart from the wheat and packed with clove and banana notes; plus a touch of apple.