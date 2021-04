Kawaba Snow Weizen – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

A refreshing and smooth wheat beer. Starts with a soft subtle entry on the palate and develops into a round full-bodied weizen with a sweet, slightly citrus finish. Enjoy with lighter dishes.