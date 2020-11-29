Golden Road Brewing – Mango Cart Wheat Ale
1
A series inspired by the iconic fruit vendors of Los Angeles. A light, refreshing Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango and a pleasant, slightly tart finish.
Ratings & Reviews
- 4 months ago
RefreshingEasy to drinkMireya C. - Verified buyer
- 5 months ago
Delicious and smoothPerfect drink for the summer heat wavesRakhi B. - Verified buyer
- 7 months ago
Best local beerWhen you can’t get to your mango carts during quarantine... there’s thisSara K. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Smooth crisp mango flavorPerfect summer beer. But we drink it year roundAmanda L. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Just damn refreshingEspecially if you like mango and golden road brews. Chill treats!Kameron A. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
My favorite Beer!It has the perfect amount of Mango flavor to it - really nice and refreshing when you drink it chilled.Aaditya M. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
Crisp clean tasteGreat taste for a drink during the dayCesar O. - Verified buyer