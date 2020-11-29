Golden Road Brewing – Mango Cart Wheat Ale

Ratings overview

4 months ago Refreshing Easy to drink Mireya C. - Verified buyer

5 months ago Delicious and smooth Perfect drink for the summer heat waves Rakhi B. - Verified buyer

7 months ago Best local beer When you can’t get to your mango carts during quarantine... there’s this Sara K. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Smooth crisp mango flavor Perfect summer beer. But we drink it year round Amanda L. - Verified buyer

11 months ago Just damn refreshing Especially if you like mango and golden road brews. Chill treats! Kameron A. - Verified buyer

11 months ago My favorite Beer! It has the perfect amount of Mango flavor to it - really nice and refreshing when you drink it chilled. Aaditya M. - Verified buyer