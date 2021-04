Franziskaner Hefe Weisse 12oz – Weizen or Weissbier German Wheat and Rye Beer

92 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS. Big and cloudy in a pint glass, this truly classic German Hefe packs in banana, cloves, and citrus elegantly and with purpose. Lovely balance with a refreshing finish.