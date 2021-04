Švyturys – White Baltas Hefeweizen Beer

16.9 oz From $ 6.25 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Wheat Hefeweizen beer, member of the traditional Švyturys collection. It is defined by a refreshing taste and flavour that resembles a bouquet of cloves, bananas, plums, orange peel and exotic fruit. This non-filtered, cloudy beer with its peculiar taste