Ayinger – Bräuweisse

#7 TOP 25 BEERS OF '13, 93 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST. The Ayinger Brau-Weisse is a cloudy golden color; aromas of wheat, banana; smooth and creamy body; lemon peel, pepper and clove on the finish.