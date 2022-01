Andechs Weissbier Dunkel – Dunkelweizen German Wheat and Rye Beer

Andechser Weissbier Dunkel teases the tongue with a delicate tanginess carried by a round, soft body. A light caramel sweetness harmonises well with the fine hoppy bitterness.