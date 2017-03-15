Wexford
Home/Beer/Wexford

Wexford

Irish Cream Ale | 4pkc 12 oz | Starts at $12.49
A creamy amber ale in the widget can, employing a nitrogen cap to give the beer the flavor of a freshly tapped keg!
Get this delivered
Brand/companywexford
SkuBE-W73706-4PKC12OZ
Size4pkc 12 oz
Stylespecialty
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like