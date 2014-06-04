Westmalle Tripel
Westmalle Tripel

Belgium Tripel | 750 ml | Starts at $14.99
Belgian Trappist. Flavors of cloves with ginger spices, melon fruit, hints of sour apple and lush toffee notes. 9.5% ABV
