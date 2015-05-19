Wells
Banana Bread Beer | 500 ml | Starts at $7.49
This ale hugs the palate with great intensity. Its malty aroma is complemented by the gentle nose of Banana. 5.2% ABV
Brand/companyyoung's & wells
SkuBE-WELLSBB-1PT
Size500 ml
Stylefruit beer
Type/varietalBeer

