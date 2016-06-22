Two Brothers Night Cat
Two Brothers Night Cat

Hoppy Wheat Ale | 6 cans | Starts at $14.99
Full of tropical fruit notes form the Citra hops that combine with a nice dark wheat malt flavor. 5.8% ABV.
