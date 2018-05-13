Become a Courier
North Coast Class Of 88 Barleywine – American Barleywine Strong Ale
This isn't a typical Barleywine Ale, it's a more dry and refined style. Lighter in color than you would expect, this beer shows a lingering lace on the glass. Robust but not overpowering dry finish.
