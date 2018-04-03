Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Saucey / Beer / Strong Ale
Marin Brewing Company Old Dipsea Barley – American Barleywine Strong Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
91 PTS BEVMO BEER AMBASSADORS The predominant flavor of this ale is rich roasted malts; darker than most Barley Wines, this one would be great in front of a warm fire.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos