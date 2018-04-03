Become a Courier
Mad River John Barleycorn – American Barleywine Strong Ale
1
John Barleycorn is the ideal winter warmer, best served in a snifter. Released after one year of aging, our brewers reinvent the recipe each year to create a new experience. ABV 11% - IBU 84.8.
