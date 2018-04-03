Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Firestone Anniversary XVIII – American Barleywine Strong Ale
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Firestone XVIII is a dark and complex brew full of malt and barrel derived flavors - rich dark chocolate, toasted oak, dark fruit among the many layers for you to enjoy.
More By Firestone Walker Brewing Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos