Widmer Chocolate Russian Imperial Stout – Russian Imperial Stout
1
A blend of delicious Widmer Russian Imperial Stout and Ecuadorian cocoa nibs create a decadent and complex beer sure to hit a sweet spot. Flavors of cocoa, roasted barley and coffee balance this out.
