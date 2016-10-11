Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat
Home/Beer/Stout/Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat

Tallgrass Buffalo Sweat

Vanilla Bean Stout | 4 cans
Rich taste, creamy mouthfeel and sweet, lingering finish as liquid chocolate chip cookies made with espresso. 5% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-T89287-4CANS
Size4 cans
Type/varietalbeer

You May Also Like