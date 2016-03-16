Stone
Home/Beer/Stout/Stone

Stone

Bitter Chocolate Oatmeal Stout | 22 oz
Aromas dominated by roast malt and cocoa, with deep chocolate flavors. Creamy texture with a long-lasting bitter finish. 9.2% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-STONE-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like