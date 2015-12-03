Stone Wootstout
Stone Wootstout

Imperial Stout | 750 ml
Pecans, wheat, flaked rye and bourbon-soaked barrels provide this superhero imperial stout with a profound complexity. 13% ABV
SkuBE-STOWT-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

