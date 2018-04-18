Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Stone Odd Year IRS with Chai – Russian Imperial Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
This 2015-exclusive exploration of our Imperial Russian Stout has deep roasty notes of chocolate and coffee with a flavorful dimension black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, clove, ginger and black pepper.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos