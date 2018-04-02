Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
SLEEPY DOG WET SNOUT 6PKC – American Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Brewed with ample amounts of lactose, our Wet Snout is enjoyable and very easy on the palate. Brewed with crystal and chocolate malt; sure to please you will want to lick the foam from your snout!
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos