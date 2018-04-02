Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Moa Imperial Stout – Russian Imperial Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Moa Imperial Stout Barrel Reserve is a very strong, upfront and rich offering of this Moa style. Aged in oak Pinot Noir barrels, this beer displays coffee and mocha flavors as well as savory notes.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos