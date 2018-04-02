Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Killian's Irish Stout – American Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Dark chocolate bouquet with subtle roasted coffee not4es and flavor without being overly bitter or heavy. Medium to full-bodied with little astingency and a very smooth roasted chocolate sweet finish.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos