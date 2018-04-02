Become a Courier
Hangar 24 Immelmann Bourbon Barrel – Russian Imperial Stout
The first beer in Hangar 24 Craft Brewery's new Barrel Roll Series is re-released. Aged for 6 months in Bourbon Barrels. Intense flavors of chocolate, oak, vanilla and bourbon. ABV 11.4%. Limited.
