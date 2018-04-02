Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Clown Shoes Choc Sombrero 4pkb – American Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Roasted dark malts, plus extra chocolate malts, plus ancho chile, cinnamon, vanilla extract plus a chocolate loving , beer drinker..that's the recipe for a Chocolate Sombrero.
More By Clown Shoes
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos