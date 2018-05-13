Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Bell's 30th Anniversary 6pkb – Russian Imperial Stout
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
30th Anniversary Ale is brewed with dark roasted malt along with Polaris hops that is strong, warming and full bodied, this beer presents with dark fruit and chocolate notes and will age well.
More By Bell's Brewing Co.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos