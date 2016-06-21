3 Floyd's Wigsplitter
Oatmeal Stout | 22 oz | Starts at $15.99
An oatmeal stout brewed with freshly ground espresso. 7.7% ABV.
SkuBE-3FLOTMLST-22OZ
Size22 oz
Type/varietalBeer

