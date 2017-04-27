Stone Megawheat
Stone Megawheat

Double IPA | 22 oz | Starts at $11.99
Supercharged succession of orange, tangerine, lemon, lime, spice and dankness. 8.4% ABV
Size22 oz
Type/varietalbeer

