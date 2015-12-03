Stone Imperial Mutt
Home/Beer/Stone Imperial Mutt

Stone Imperial Mutt

Brown Ale | 750 ml | Starts at $12.49
A hefty brown ale with layers of malt flavors and warming, refined sweetness. Rich and soothing finish. 9% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-STOIMP-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like