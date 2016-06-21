Stiegl Grapefruit Radler
Home/Beer/Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

Stiegl Grapefruit Radler

Grapefruit Beer | 4 cans | Starts at $11.99
Stiegl Radler is half Stiegl Goldbräu and half high quality soda with all-natural flavours. 2.5% ABV.
Get this delivered
SkuBE-STIGR-4CANS
Size4 cans
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like