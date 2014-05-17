Stella Artois
Stella Artois

Belgian Pilsner | 6 bottles | Starts at $10.99
Belgian Beer. Pale and delicate with a bittersweet crisp. 5.2% ABV
Brand/companystella artois
SkuBE-STELL-6BTL
Size6 bottles
Stylebohemian pilsner
Type/varietalBeer

