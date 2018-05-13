Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Stone La Citrueille Celeste – Spice, Herb, or Vegetable Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
The taste starts with lemony herbal notes, but then a smooth roasted malt character comes into play. On the finish, the yam and pumpkin make their appearance. The result? A bitter, yet balanced beer.
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos