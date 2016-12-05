Smuttynose
Smuttynose

Pumpkin Ale | 6 bottles
Brewed with real pumpkin and a blend of classic pumpkin pie spices in tribute to our colonial forebearers. 6.5% ABV
SkuBE-S78206-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalbeer

