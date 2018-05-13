Become a Courier
DOGFISH BIERE DE PROVENCE 4PKB – Spice, Herb, or Vegetable Beer
A bounty of herbs, including lavender, bay leaf, marjoram and chervil, floral and spicy nose. Belgian yeast lends a sweet and malty flavor profile and a smooth finish. 8.3 ABV
