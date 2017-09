Crabbies Ginger Beer 16.9 Oz

Spice, Herb, or Vegetable Beer | 16.9 oz btl | Starts at $ 6.67

Crabbies is an alcoholic ginger beer, at 4.8 ABV. It is made from a unique recipe that has four natural ingredients, including real ginger, that is steeped in for 8 weeks.

