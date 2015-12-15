Breckenridge Christmas Ale
Home/Beer/Spice, Herb & Vegetable Beer/Breckenridge Christmas Ale

Breckenridge Christmas Ale

Winter Warmer | 6 bottles
Let this ale bring you good tidings and cheer with its sturdy texture and rich chocolate and caramel flavors. 7.1% ABV
Get this delivered
SkuBE-BREBR-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like