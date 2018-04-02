Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Shock Top Lemon Shandy – Seasonal Specialty Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Shock Top Honeycrisp Apple Wheat is a unique, hybrid of Belgian wheat beer and sweet cider, with natural Honeycrisp flavor added to produce an innovative new brew that is crisp, and flavorful.
More By Shock Top
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos