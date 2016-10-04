Samuel Adams
Home/Beer/Specialty Beer/Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams

Octoberfest | 6 bottles
The color of autumn; dark, malty and slightly fruity with just a touch of balancing bitterness.
Get this delivered
Brand/companysamuel adams
SkuBE-S34018-6BOTTLES
Size6 bottles
Styleseasonal
Type/varietalBeer

You May Also Like