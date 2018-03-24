Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Old Guardian Dry-Hopped w/ Pekko Hops

Old Guardian Dry-Hopped w/ Pekko Hops – Seasonal Specialty Beer

We tweak the recipe of Stone Old Guardian Barleywine from time to time. This time we're taking it to the next level by dry-hopping each yearly release of this beer with a different hop, essentially turning our barleywine into a triple IPA. For this inaugural brew, we've dry-hopped it with Pekko, a newer hop varietal from Washington's Yakima Valley that adds notes of stone fruit, orange, lemon and mint to the base beer's tropical fruit.

