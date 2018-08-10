Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
New Belgium Folly Pack – Seasonal Specialty Beer
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
Limited release Folly pack includes Fat Tire, Ranger IPA, Slow Ride Session IPA, 1554, and the Revival Beer: Porch Swing, a Belgian Single featuring American Northwest hops and a subtle Belgian yeast.
More By New Belgium Brewing Company
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos