Saucey / Beer / Specialty Beer
Mammoth Brewing Seasonal – Seasonal Specialty Beer
Our Belgian Tripel begins with a fruity, yet soft hop character that leads to delicate flavors of oranges, cloves and coriander and ends as you ease into a warm, lazy summer afternoon. 7.2% ABV
